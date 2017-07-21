UPROXX At The ESPY's

Pau Gasol Appears To Be Returning To San Antonio On A Long-Term Deal

#NBA Free Agency 2017 #San Antonio Spurs
07.21.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Pau Gasol is coming back to San Antonio, and he plans to stay for a while. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday afternoon that Gasol had signed a multi-year deal with the Spurs that will bring the Spanish forward back to the fold for the next few seasons.

Gasol initially declined his player option in June in order to give San Antonio a bit more room to negotiate with free agents and potentially lure Chris Paul to the Spurs. Few thought Gasol would play anywhere but San Antonio, but with Paul in place in Houston now, the Spurs have officially started to get the gang back together that got them to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSNBA Free Agency 2017PAU GASOLsan antonio spurs

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 8 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP