Pau Gasol is coming back to San Antonio, and he plans to stay for a while. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday afternoon that Gasol had signed a multi-year deal with the Spurs that will bring the Spanish forward back to the fold for the next few seasons.

Gasol initially declined his player option in June in order to give San Antonio a bit more room to negotiate with free agents and potentially lure Chris Paul to the Spurs. Few thought Gasol would play anywhere but San Antonio, but with Paul in place in Houston now, the Spurs have officially started to get the gang back together that got them to the Western Conference Finals last season.