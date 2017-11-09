Getty Image

As with any somewhat hastily assembled team – no matter how immensely talented – there’s always going to be a steep learning curve. The Oklahoma City Thunder are finding that out the hard way right now while in the throes of a three-game skid, the most recent loss coming at the hands of the 2-8 Sacramento Kings.

But rather than get bogged down under the weight of those recent mishaps, and the endless scrutiny that accompanies it all, the Thunder’s superstars are approaching it for exactly what it is: a learning experience.

After Tuesday night’s loss in Sacramento, both Carmelo Anthony and Paul George expressed similar sentiments on the state of the Thunder and how to handle this type of adversity, given all the expectations surrounding the team this season.