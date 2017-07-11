Getty Image

Paul George is getting sold on Oklahoma City, but it’s coming from a source you may not expect. Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has given George advice about playing for the Thunder a summer after he left Oklahoma City for the greener pastures of Championship-rich California.

George told Sports Illustrated that he got in touch with Durant shortly after he was traded to Oklahoma City shortly before free agency started earlier this month. George isn’t familiar with Thunder star Russell Westbrook and knew little about the area, but what Durant had to say was very positive for the Thunder.