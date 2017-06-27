Getty Image

There’s an old saying that if you don’t like the latest Paul George rumor, just wait a minute. On Tuesday afternoon alone, we learned that not only is John Wall apparently recruiting the Pacers All-Star to join the Wizards; the Celtics will try to make a play to bring both George and Gordon Hayward to town this off-season.

Publicly, George has made clear that he wants to play for his hometown Lakers, but a team like the Cavs, for instance, feels at least somewhat confident that, if they can swing a deal to rent his services next season, a certain measure of success – a Finals appearance, maybe a competitive six-game series – might convince him to stick around for the long-term.

But according to the most recent grumblings, George has other ideas in mind. Here’s what former Warrior Kelenna Azibuike told 95.7 The Game: