Paul George Might Not Get Traded Before The NBA Draft After All

If you believe the rumors, Paul George to the Los Angles Lakers no longer appears to be imminent. The Indiana Pacers star may want to play for his hometown Lakers, but the Pacers front office may be intent to wait it out and let Thursday’s NBA Draft take place with George still on the roster.
George informed the Pacers through his agent on Friday that he intends to hit free agency next summer, which set off a mad scramble for the rights to George’s last year under contract. The Cavaliers were initially interested, but the Lakers’ trade of D’Angelo Russell on Tuesday sets up a scenario where LA can draft Lonzo Ball and handle a max deal for both Paul George and, say, LeBron James should he decide he actually wants to play for the team.
But getting George to the Lakers was expected to happen before the Draft. Not so anymore, according to the Indianapolis Star.
If rumors that the Celtics are focussing on Jimmy Butler then the Lakers offer is head and above all others. The only reason not to pull the trigger is to spite Los Angeles. If it doesn’t happen then you know Indiana is still salty about the 2000 Finals and is more concerned about getting an off-court “W” rather than on-court.
Might want to hurry Pacers, Magic Johnson doesn’t waste time with posturing and/or f**kery – just ask #TwitterSnitch D.Russell. Magic will look to make moves with other teams.
*head-and-shoulders about all others.
Celtic are not looking at Butler Bulls offered him straight up for the 3rd pick Celtics said no. Reported by Vincent Goodwill who covers the Bulls.