Paul George Might Not Get Traded Before The NBA Draft After All

If you believe the rumors, Paul George to the Los Angles Lakers no longer appears to be imminent. The Indiana Pacers star may want to play for his hometown Lakers, but the Pacers front office may be intent to wait it out and let Thursday’s NBA Draft take place with George still on the roster.

George informed the Pacers through his agent on Friday that he intends to hit free agency next summer, which set off a mad scramble for the rights to George’s last year under contract. The Cavaliers were initially interested, but the Lakers’ trade of D’Angelo Russell on Tuesday sets up a scenario where LA can draft Lonzo Ball and handle a max deal for both Paul George and, say, LeBron James should he decide he actually wants to play for the team.

But getting George to the Lakers was expected to happen before the Draft. Not so anymore, according to the Indianapolis Star.