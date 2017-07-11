Paul George ‘Idolized’ Kobe Bryant But Says His LA Dreams Are ‘Overstated’

07.11.17

Paul George is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder after he’s already gotten a strong first impression of the franchise from Kevin Durant. But no matter what happens this season, until George signs a contract with a new team he will be linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s thought that Paul has made it clear he wants to play in LA, his hometown, but George fought back against those assumptions in an interview with Sports Illustrated that was published on Tuesday. George said that—while he grew up in LA and “idolized” Kobe, he just wants to find a team where he can win.

