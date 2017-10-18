Paul George Was ‘Nauseous’ Watching Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury

Few people in the NBA know exactly what Gordon Hayward went through on Tuesday night when an awkward fall caused him to break his ankle on national television five minutes into his season.

But Paul George certainly does. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man famously suffered a broken leg in 2014 during a USA Basketball showcase. The severe injury ended his 2014 season before it began, and the long road to recovery was difficult for the then-Pacer.

George, however, did return to the NBA and has seemingly played without restrictions, which is what many hope will happen with Hayward in time. George spoke to the media on Wednesday and addressed the injury, saying he was “nauseous” watching on TV when Hayward went down.

