Getty Image

Paul George and other NBA stars were taken by a man claiming to be Adele‘s agent. But they weren’t alone in getting swindled, and now that man is facing a lot of prison time.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday about a South Florida man, Justin Jackson, who has a long history of posing as an important person and taking advantage of others.

The gambit is almost clever—Jackson would pose as Adele’s manager to representatives of NBA stars, asking for shoes in exchange for Adele concert tickets. He would then try to get Adele concert tickets by trying to offer these shoes to Adele’s people as a charity item. But the items he offered never went to anyone involved, and he would presumably wear nice basketball shoes to some free concerts.

The racket worked for a while, as Jackson got shoes from Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton — somewhat ironically George and Oladipo were recently traded for each other. Other stars like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were contacted but never responded. Here are more details from the Herald: