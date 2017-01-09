C.J. Miles Teased Us With Some Potential Paul George Shoes

01.08.17 1 hour ago

It sounds like we’re getting a new pair of Paul George shoes sometime soon. Nike announced that it will team up with the Indiana Pacers’ star for the Paul George 1 back in December, and thanks to CJ Miles, we got a teaser on what the shoes will look like.

Well … that’s kind of a lie. Miles gave us a look at the box, which in fairness, is a very nice box. As for what was inside, it was a pair of footwear from Nike, but this almost certainly will not be George’s signature shoes.

That’s because Miles threw a pair of sandals into the box. Now, odds are George’s signature kicks will not be a pair of sandals, but I suppose anything is possible. These are nice enough sandals, so at the very least shout out to Nike for making these.

George is having his most efficient year as a pro, as he’s on pace to set his career highs in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage for the Pacers. This has helped lead Indy to the Eastern Conference’s fifth-best record as of today, so if there’s ever a year for George to get his first signature shoe, this may be it.

