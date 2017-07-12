Paul George Received A Massive Welcome From Thunder Fans Upon Arriving In Oklahoma City

07.12.17

Getty Image

Paul George is officially a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. After getting traded to the team right before the start of free agency in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, the deal became finalized on July 5. While it seemed like it could backfire on the Thunder of George bolts in free agency and joins another team, the All-Star wing seems like he’s open to staying in Oklahoma City if it helps him get a championship.

Behind George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder could conceivably make a run this postseason. Whether or not they can beat the Warriors remains to be seen, but this should be a really good basketball team.

Apparently, Thunder fans realize this and decided to show their appreciation for George. Known as some of the most rabid fans in the league, a ton of Oklahoma City fans made their way to the airport to praise George after he landed in town for the first time as a member of the organization.

