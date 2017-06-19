The Pacers Reportedly Want To Move Quickly On A Paul George Trade Before The Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.19.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers aren’t wasting any time trying to make a move to unload superstar Paul George after his agent alerted the team that he would be leaving in free agency next summer. George wanted to give the Pacers time to reset their offseason plans and begin building for the future, rather than spending money on ill-advised contracts in an effort to convince George they can compete so he would stay after next season.

The problem is, George’s desire to go to the Lakers next year has dropped his trade value fairly significantly. The Pacers are still asking for a fairly strong return in the form of a starting caliber player and multiple future draft picks, but it’s a far cry from turning down a reported offer of four first round picks from the Hawks. It’s still a solid return for a team with no chance of retaining George beyond this season, but they know that the price for George will go down the longer they hold onto him as teams will recognize how desperate they are to get something in return.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Pacers are reportedly pushing extremely hard to get a deal done for George sooner rather than later. How soon? By the start of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSNBA Draft 2017PAUL GEORGE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP