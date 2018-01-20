Nike

Paul George‘s latest signature shoe will be a big hit with people who like the Oklahoma City Thunder star and video games. The PG2 was announced by Nike on Saturday, and the first look at the kick is a galactic design with some PlayStation touches.

The PlayStation colorway of the PG2 has a “Palmdale To The Moon” theme and evokes space while incorporating George’s signature style, which he showed off with his first PG design. Palmdale, of course, is where George grew up, so the shoe is a celebration of his rise in the NBA and the future of what’s to come.

“I’m thrilled for the world to see the next step of the PG evolution,” George said in a video the Thunder and Nike put out showing off the shoe on Saturday.