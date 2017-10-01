Paul George Says Russell Westbrook’s Extension Will Make His Free Agency Decision ‘Easier’

When Russell Westbrook finally signed his 5-year, $205 million extension on Friday, the Thunder’s fan base let out a collective sigh of relief, knowing they wouldn’t see another star walk in free agency as Kevin Durant did a year ago.

After that sense of calm and feeling of relief, Thunder fans could turn their attention to even grander aspirations in the hopes of keeping together their budding superteam that was formed this summer when they traded for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Anthony may or may not hit free agency, depending on what he does with his Early Termination Option, but George will certainly be on the market and will be highly sought after.

Beyond LeBron James, there won’t be a more highly coveted star in free agency next season, but many anticipate the decision will come down to the Thunder and the Lakers. L.A. has long been the favorite to land George in 2018, but by locking up Westbrook, the Thunder can now make a very interesting pitch to George and, unless the Lakers land another star early in free agency, will have a better on-court outlook than the Lakers in the immediate future.

On Saturday, George was asked after practice whether Westbrook’s extension will have an impact on his impending free agency decision and how, and he didn’t shy away from saying it will certainly play a role.

