Paul George Thinks It ‘Sucks’ That Pacers Fan Don’t Appreciate What He Did For The Franchise

12.14.17 1 min ago

Paul George knows that Indianapolis sports fans love banners, which is why he doesn’t get all the hate he received on Wednesday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Pacers in George’s return to the city.

George was not exactly given a warm welcome in his return to his former team, but that was certainly not a surprise after the All-Star told Indiana he would not sign a long-term deal with the team after this season. That all but forced the Pacers to trade him, which they did shortly before free agency began this past summer.

George got the last laugh as the Thunder escaped with a win, a much-needed one at that, but the boos from the crowd and some of the signs certainly got to him. Others outside of the George/Pacers drama, like J.R. Smith, don’t understand why he’s gotten so much criticism for leaving the team, but those in Pacers jerseys in the crowd have clearly made their minds up: George wronged them, and they won’t forget anytime soon.

