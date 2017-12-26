Getty Image

Don’t look now, but the Oklahoma City Thunder just might be pulling things together. They have a signature win this season, a home victory over the Western Conference-leading Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, and have rattled off five wins in a row to get themselves to a 19-15 record, good enough for fifth in the Western Conference.

OKC’s 112-107 win over the Rockets came with an important performance down the stretch, with a Russell Westbrook steal setting up an Andre Roberson layup to seal the win.

Everyone is looking intently at what the Thunder do in a near-daily basis, the scrutiny focused on whether a team with three stars like Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George can get it together in time for the Thunder to invest further in the trio past this season. The clock is ticking, and though everyone involved has pleaded for patience and time, as the season neared the midpoint and the Thunder hovered just above .500, the questions grew louder.