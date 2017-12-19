Getty Image

When the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Paul George this summer (and later Carmelo Anthony) there were many that thought they could be a true threat to the Warriors in the Western Conference. To this point, 30 games into the season, that has not come to fruition as the Thunder have sputtered to a 15-15 start and what most anticipated would be one of the league’s most formidable offenses has been far from it.

George, Anthony, and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook have not meshed yet in OKC on the offensive end, with a paltry 102.2 offensive rating which places them 24th in the league. It doesn’t take long watching the Thunder to see why their offensive efficiency is so poor and why they’ve yet to put the pieces together.

The offense looks disjointed, with the three stars acting more individually than playing together. To their credit, they’ve held things together with a surprisingly stingy defense (second in the NBA at 101.3), but at some point they’ll need to produce better on offense to have a chance at a playoff run. The lack of ball movement (evidenced by the league’s 26th ranked assist percentage at 54.5) isn’t just an issue of not creating efficient shots — all three stars are more than capable of scoring in isolation — but in that it’s hard for the three to maintain any kind of offensive rhythm for those moments when they do need to create.