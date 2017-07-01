Paul George Was Finally Traded To A Team None Of Us Saw Coming

Getty Image

The Paul George sweepstakes have come to an end, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. He’s not going to Boston, Los Angeles, or Cleveland, though, as the Oklahoma City Thunder seemingly came out of nowhere to acquire the Indiana Pacers’ star.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

Sam Amick has the preliminary details of the deal, which will send Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indiana in exchange for George.

Paul George coming to Oklahoma City via trade, I can confirm. Oladipo and Sabonis headed to Indy. @ramonashelburne first reported. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2017

Considering how all the attention was around the Celtics or Cavaliers getting George, or the Lakers putting together a package to acquire him before he hits free agency next summer, it’s legitimately stunning that George will join the Thunder.