Paul George Was Finally Traded To A Team None Of Us Saw Coming

The Paul George sweepstakes have come to an end, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. He’s not going to Boston, Los Angeles, or Cleveland, though, as the Oklahoma City Thunder seemingly came out of nowhere to acquire the Indiana Pacers’ star.
Sam Amick has the preliminary details of the deal, which will send Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indiana in exchange for George.
Considering how all the attention was around the Celtics or Cavaliers getting George, or the Lakers putting together a package to acquire him before he hits free agency next summer, it’s legitimately stunning that George will join the Thunder.
