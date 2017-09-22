Paul George Claims He Didn’t Know The Pacers Were Going To Trade Him

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
09.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Every NBA offseason, there are a few things that seem like they’ll obviously happen. During the summer of 2017, one such thing was that the Indiana Pacers were going to trade Paul George. This was because George reportedly told Indiana that he planned on leaving in free agency after his contract expires during the 2017-18 season.

So the Pacers, hoping they’d be able to get something back for their star, shipped George to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The fact that he got traded to the Thunder was a bit surprising, as other teams seemed far more interested in acquiring George, but no one was stunned he was moved.

However, as we learned on Thursday, there was one person who was surprised by this: Paul George. The All-Star forward posted a video to Instagram with a rather curious caption about his offseason.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSINDIANA PACERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

