Paul Millsap Thanked Atlanta For Turning Him From An ‘Average Joe’ Into An All-Star

07.06.17 19 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

Paul Millsap will be headed back to the Western Conference this season after agreeing to a 3-year, $90 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, ending his very successful tenure in Atlanta after four seasons. Millsap joined the Hawks in 2013 after spending seven years in Utah, and in his first season in Atlanta he posted career-best numbers on his way to his first All-Star team.

Millsap made the Eastern Conference All-Star squad in all four seasons in Atlanta, as he emerged as one of the league’s top power forwards during his time with the Hawks. Part of that was Millsap simply being handed a bigger role and part of that was that the Hawks helping develop his offensive game further, as he became a much more active perimeter shooter in Atlanta.

That bigger role and development he got with the Hawks is part of the reason Millsap was in position this summer to sign a deal worth $30 million per year, and he made sure to thank the city of Atlanta and Hawks organization for his time on Thursday.

TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDENVER NUGGETSNBA Free Agency 2017PAUL MILLSAP

