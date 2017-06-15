Getty Image

Paul Millsap is set to be one of the top free agents on the market this summer, as the Hawks’ All-Star power forward hits free agency for the final time in his prime years. Millsap will be looking to cash in on a big deal one last time, and all indications were that the Hawks would be the frontrunners to retain his services because they can offer him the most money.

Earlier this offseason, Hawks owner Tony Ressler said they would do “whatever is necessary” to keep Millsap around, but new president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk, who comes to Atlanta from the Warriors, seems to have a different idea of “necessary” than most thought of when Ressler made those comments.

Schlenk, speaking with Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, indicated that there’s a chance the Hawks wouldn’t be offering Millsap the full five year max deal that he is eligible for by noting that Millsap could very well get better offers from other teams.