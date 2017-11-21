Paul Millsap Is Out Indefinitely After Opting To Get Wrist Surgery

Getty Image

Denver All-Star forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined indefinitely, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2017

The Denver Nuggets will be without one half of its star frontcourt pairing for the foreseeable future. Paul Millsap, the team’s major acquisition from this past offseason, will be out indefinitely as he opted to undergo surgery on his injured wrist. The news of surgery was broken by Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Millsap suffered the injury over the weekend during the Nuggets’ 127-109 loss to the Lakers. He played 13 minutes against Los Angeles before leaving the game. While x-rays came back negative, the All-Star forward’s injury is still bad enough to keep him sidelined for an undetermined period of time.