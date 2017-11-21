Paul Millsap Is Out Indefinitely After Opting To Get Wrist Surgery

Associate Editor
11.21.17

Getty Image


The Denver Nuggets will be without one half of its star frontcourt pairing for the foreseeable future. Paul Millsap, the team’s major acquisition from this past offseason, will be out indefinitely as he opted to undergo surgery on his injured wrist. The news of surgery was broken by Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Millsap suffered the injury over the weekend during the Nuggets’ 127-109 loss to the Lakers. He played 13 minutes against Los Angeles before leaving the game. While x-rays came back negative, the All-Star forward’s injury is still bad enough to keep him sidelined for an undetermined period of time.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSPAUL MILLSAP

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP