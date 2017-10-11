Getty Image

Paul Pierce is a respected NBA Champion, multiple time All-Star, and future Hall of Famer. But that won’t stop him from firing off these takes.

Pierce said that he would have picked Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond over New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis in the NBA Draft if it had been up to him. Notice the lack of the word “super” or “star” in front of the words “Andre” and “Drummond.”

We’re not making this up. We wouldn’t even want to make something like this up out of fear of what AD would do to us. The last time someone said Drummond was better than Davis, the Pelicans star hung 59 on him.