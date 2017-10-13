The NBA season is just around the corner. This means that, with a little less than a week until things tip off, basketball fans can expect two things from people who get paid to analyze the game: Predictions, and far more importantly, bold predictions.

One fun bold prediction comes by way of Paul Pierce, who is now retired and sitting behind the analyst desk for ESPN. Pierce was asked to give a “crazy prediction” for this upcoming season, and went with something that isn’t too terribly out there, but is still a pretty unique take.

In Pierce’s eyes, neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors will win be crowned champions this season. In fact, Pierce doesn’t even think Golden State will survive the Western Conference.