Paul Pierce’s Bold NBA Prediction Involves Someone Other Than The Warriors Or Cavs Winning A Title

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul Pierce #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.12.17 46 mins ago

The NBA season is just around the corner. This means that, with a little less than a week until things tip off, basketball fans can expect two things from people who get paid to analyze the game: Predictions, and far more importantly, bold predictions.

One fun bold prediction comes by way of Paul Pierce, who is now retired and sitting behind the analyst desk for ESPN. Pierce was asked to give a “crazy prediction” for this upcoming season, and went with something that isn’t too terribly out there, but is still a pretty unique take.

In Pierce’s eyes, neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors will win be crowned champions this season. In fact, Pierce doesn’t even think Golden State will survive the Western Conference.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul Pierce#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL PIERCE

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP