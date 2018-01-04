Paul Pierce Doesn’t Want The Celtics To Honor Isaiah Thomas On The Night They Retire His Jersey

01.04.18

Isaiah Thomas is back for the Cleveland Cavaliers, even if the team is taking his return from a hip injury slowly. They’re taking some of the normal precautions that teams take in situations like this, including holding Thomas out of a back-to-back immediately upon his return. Unfortunately for him, that meant he would not get the chance to play against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The game could have been special for a few reasons, including a tribute video that Boston didn’t run at Thomas’ request because he wasn’t playing in the game. He might, however, get a video when the Cavs return to Beantown on Feb. 11, which presents something of a logistical challenge for the Celtics.

You see, that’s the night that Boston is retiring Paul Pierce‘s number, and it would be kind of weird if they pivoted to honoring Thomas on that evening. This is partly because, as he explained on ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday, Pierce doesn’t want this happening.

