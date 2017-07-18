Getty Image

Paul Pierce ended his NBA career by doing something fairly common. Despite not playing for the team since 2013, the Celtics legend signed a one-day deal with Boston so he could retire with the franchise that turned him into a star. Pierce did this on Monday, giving his career a poetic end, as he suited up with the Celtics for his first 15 season in the league.

Of course, Pierce’s time in Boston ended when he was traded alongside Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to the Brooklyn Nets for, among other things, a whole bunch of future first-round picks. The deal was a blockbuster at the time, but in the years since, the Celtics have come out looking great while the Nets, um, let’s just say they haven’t exactly thrived recently.