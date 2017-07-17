Paul Pierce Will Officially End His Legendary Career With The Celtics

Just How Difficult Is It To Make The NBA?

Paul Pierce played for the Clippers, Wizards, and Nets at the final three stops of his career, but the future Hall of Famer will always be remembered for his long tenure with the Celtics. Pierce was with the Celtics for the first 10 years of his career in Boston, and helped lead the Celtics to their first title since the ’80s alongside Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo in 2008.

Over his 15-year career as a member of the Celtics, Pierce averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the field (37 percent from three) and made 10 All-Star teams. The final years of Pierce’s career weren’t as great — as happens often with former stars — but his time wearing the No. 34 for Celtics were among the best anyone had in the 2000s.

So, it’s fitting that Pierce signed a contract on Monday afternoon so he can officially retire with the Celtics.

