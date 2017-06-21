Celtics Legend Paul Pierce On Retirement And What’s Next After Basketball

#Chris Paul #Los Angeles Clippers
06.21.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Without much fanfare, Paul Pierce ‘s NBA career came to a close as soon as the Los Angeles Clippers got eliminated in six games by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. Pierce had announced his retirement before the start of his 19th year in the league, so his career coming to an end wasn’t that surprising, especially since he was in a very limited role on the Clippers.

But even though he was in his twilight in the NBA, every now and then Pierce would have one of those moments that forced you to shake your head and acknowledge his illustrious career. Like when he checked into a game against the Celtics in Boston in February.

This was Pierce’s last game playing in front of the Boston faithful and although he was dressed in Clippers’ black, Celtics fan willed him into the final seconds of the game as they wanted one last chance to witness a franchise legend play before their eyes. And Pierce delivered, immediately nailing a three-pointer that sent everyone in the Garden into a jubilant frenzy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINBOSTON CELTICSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSChris PaulCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLos Angeles ClippersPAUL PIERCE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP