Without much fanfare, Paul Pierce ‘s NBA career came to a close as soon as the Los Angeles Clippers got eliminated in six games by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. Pierce had announced his retirement before the start of his 19th year in the league, so his career coming to an end wasn’t that surprising, especially since he was in a very limited role on the Clippers.

But even though he was in his twilight in the NBA, every now and then Pierce would have one of those moments that forced you to shake your head and acknowledge his illustrious career. Like when he checked into a game against the Celtics in Boston in February.

This was Pierce’s last game playing in front of the Boston faithful and although he was dressed in Clippers’ black, Celtics fan willed him into the final seconds of the game as they wanted one last chance to witness a franchise legend play before their eyes. And Pierce delivered, immediately nailing a three-pointer that sent everyone in the Garden into a jubilant frenzy.