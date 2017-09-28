Paul Pierce Is Officially Headed To ESPN As A Full-Time Analyst

Getty Image

Paul Pierce may not be playing basketball next season, but the future Hall of Famer will be joining ESPN on a full-time basis as has long been expected for the 2017-18 season. The Celtics legend will be joining the regular rotation of analysts on NBA Countdown and The Jump.

The move comes as no surprise as Pierce has been doing guest analysis for ESPN this summer and has become a regular on The Jump alongside Rachel Nichols and their rotating list of guests like Tracy McGrady, Steven Jackson, Scottie Pippen, and others. He will also join the regular NBA Countdown crew, hosted by Michelle Beadle with analysts Chauncey Billups, Jalen Rose, and T-Mac.

“I always had fun doing guest coverage with ESPN, so it is exciting to officially join the teams at NBA Countdown and The Jump,” Pierce said. “I love hoops, my whole life has been about the game, so this feels like a natural evolution in my career and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”

Pierce officially retired over the summer after inking a 1-day contract with the Celtics to ensure he retires in Boston and will have his jersey retired later this season. Since becoming a regular on ESPN NBA broadcasts, Pierce has been outspoken and not afraid to mix it up with players currently in the league, which will make for some very interesting soundbites this season.