Watch All The Emotional Moments From Paul Pierce’s Final Game In Boston

02.05.17

Before Paul Pierce arrived in the TD Garden for the final time in his NBA career, the Boston Celtics had already put together a tribute in the form of a headband giveaway for those in attendance. It isn’t exactly commonplace to see an opposing player garner that kind of respect and admiration from a former team, but Pierce is a legend for arguably the league’s flagship franchise and the organization paid it forward with that gesture.

The Celtics weren’t done, though, and the Clippers provided ammunition by electing to insert Pierce into the starting lineup. Prior to tip-off, Pierce was announced with the starters for Los Angeles and he was met with the thunderous welcome from the assembled crowd, including a throwback introduction from the public address announcer.

