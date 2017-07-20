Getty Image

Paul Pierce signed a one-day contract with the Celtics on Monday in order to retire in Boston, where he spent the first 15 years of his career and earned his spot among the Celtics’ legends. Pierce’s No. 34 will be retired and hang in the rafters of TD Garden alongside the likes of Bill Russell and Larry Bird, where it belongs as the most iconic Celtic in the last two decades plus.

While Pierce was putting the finishing touches on his NBA career to ensure he retired in green, Ice Cube was plotting on how to get the future Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst to continue his basketball career in the BIG3. It didn’t take long after Pierce’s one-day contract in Boston for Cube to take to Twitter to recruit The Truth to his fledgling 3-on-3 league, as they continue to try and find more star power that will actually play.