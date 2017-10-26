USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce was only recently named a permanent addition to the already-star-studded ESPN broadcast family, but the Celtics legend and future Hall-of-Famer has already carved out a niche for himself making bold proclamations on a variety of basketball-related topics.

Pierce not only thinks Kevin Durant has already supplanted LeBron James as the best player on the planet; he went out on a limb recently to predict that Durant’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, will topple the reigning champion Warriors this season and hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy when all is said and done.

He was back at it on Wednesday when he offered some pretty lofty praise for former teammate John Wall when it comes to his standing among the elite point guards in the NBA.