Paul Pierce Had A Pretty Lofty Compliment For Former Teammate John Wall

#NBA Tipoff #Paul Pierce
10.26.17 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce was only recently named a permanent addition to the already-star-studded ESPN broadcast family, but the Celtics legend and future Hall-of-Famer has already carved out a niche for himself making bold proclamations on a variety of basketball-related topics.

Pierce not only thinks Kevin Durant has already supplanted LeBron James as the best player on the planet; he went out on a limb recently to predict that Durant’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, will topple the reigning champion Warriors this season and hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy when all is said and done.

He was back at it on Wednesday when he offered some pretty lofty praise for former teammate John Wall when it comes to his standing among the elite point guards in the NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Paul Pierce
TAGSJOHN WALLNBA TipoffPAUL PIERCEWASHINGTON WIZARDS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP