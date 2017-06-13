ESPN Will Reportedly Bring Paul Pierce To NBA Countdown Full-Time Next Season

06.13.17 39 mins ago

There’s been an awful lot of shakeup over at ESPN the past few months, with the Worldwide Leader parting ways with some of its most high-profile and well-respected talent. But they’ve also done a few things right recently. The Jump with Rachel Nichols is one of the savvier and more entertaining hoops shows around, while NBA Countdown persists as the scrappy little sibling to TNT’s Inside the NBA.

What both shows have in common – which is also one of their biggest strengths – is that they deploy a semi-rotating cast of former NBA stars who offer a unique perspective on the game that you simply don’t get from your average hoops analysts. The newest addition to both shows now appears to be Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who has been doing frequent guest spots this season and has reportedly been long-coveted by the network to come on-board full-time.

Via Richard Deitsch of SI.com:

