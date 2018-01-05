It’s been said that the truth shall set a person free. Judging from Paul Pierce’s latest tweet, The Truth may end up setting someone on fire (metaphorically) in fewer than 280 characters.
Much has been made of Pierce’s unwillingness to share the spotlight with Isaiah Thomas when the Cavaliers guard returns to Boston, as it will be Paul Pierce Night. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright took the eventual Hall Of Famer to task for this, highlighting that Thomas’ last season in Celtics green was better than any individual season that Pierce had.
Wright went even further in claiming that the only person that doesn’t properly get the historical context of Paul Pierce was in fact, Pierce himself.
Pierce tweeted a response to Wright , “this guy who is he.”
The former Celtic has a point: while Thomas may statistically have a stronger case in a single season over Pierce, it shouldn’t overshadow the consistent excellence that Pierce showed during his tenure in Boston.
Paul Pierce was an also-ran until KG and Jesus joined him in Boston. He was never mentioned among the league’s best at any point in his career. He was a great player on some terrible teams and a good player on a couple great teams. But Paul Pierce isn’t some top-50 all-time player or anything.