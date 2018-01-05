Getty Image

It’s been said that the truth shall set a person free. Judging from Paul Pierce’s latest tweet, The Truth may end up setting someone on fire (metaphorically) in fewer than 280 characters.

Much has been made of Pierce’s unwillingness to share the spotlight with Isaiah Thomas when the Cavaliers guard returns to Boston, as it will be Paul Pierce Night. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright took the eventual Hall Of Famer to task for this, highlighting that Thomas’ last season in Celtics green was better than any individual season that Pierce had.

Wright went even further in claiming that the only person that doesn’t properly get the historical context of Paul Pierce was in fact, Pierce himself.

"The best season Paul Pierce ever had in Boston was not as good as the season Isaiah Thomas just had."@getnickwright reacts to Paul Pierce not wanting IT's tribute on the same night as his jersey retirement pic.twitter.com/xuluM84Sfa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 5, 2018

"I'm gonna speak some truth to The Truth: You gotta chill, man… Everyone seems to have Paul Pierce properly rated except for Paul Pierce.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/NZXKzxP52Y — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 5, 2018

Pierce tweeted a response to Wright , “this guy who is he.”

@getnickwright 😂😂this guy who is he — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 5, 2018

The former Celtic has a point: while Thomas may statistically have a stronger case in a single season over Pierce, it shouldn’t overshadow the consistent excellence that Pierce showed during his tenure in Boston.