Getty Image

Ray Allen’s beef with the rest of his former Boston Celtics teammates was legendary, but now it appears to be over. Allen and fellow Celtics great Paul Pierce appear to have set their differences aside in one of the more surprising transactions of the NBA offseason.

Pierce posted a photo with Allen from a celebrity basketball game on Saturday night, the two smiling while wearing shirts that read “Super Penguin” on them. If it wasn’t already surprising to see Allen and Pierce both smiling and in the same place, the caption that went along with the image was even more shocking.