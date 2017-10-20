Paul Pierce Phrased His Desire For More Joel Embiid In A Spectacularly Horrifying Way

10.20.17

ESPN

Paul Pierce is working full time at ESPN now and that means a lot of opportunities to speak his mind about the state of the NBA. It’s safe to say that he’s excited about Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Embiid is back on the court for the Sixers, celebrating his 32nd game in three seasons with the team that drafted him and gave him a hefty contract extension. The Process himself has high hopes for this season, though the Sixers are being cautious with his minutes and his knee.

That Embiid is still lobbying for back-to-back games at this point says a lot about where he’s at right now, both as someone in recovery and as a player in the league as a whole. And Pierce himself is eager to get a better “taste” of what Embiid can do in the Association.

