The introduction of NBA jersey sponsorship patches this season as the league introduced new Nike uniforms, created to specifically have space on the left shoulder area for ads, has brought about an interesting array of sponsors.

Plenty of companies have forked over big money to land that coveted real estate on the front of NBA jerseys, however some are more natural fits than others. For instance, Orlando has Disney, Cleveland has Goodyear, and Milwaukee has Harley-Davidson, all companies that are well-known for having their hubs in those cities. There are also those that aren’t quite as natural, or at least as well-known (which, I guess is the point of the sponsorship is to make that correlation).

However, joining the list of great fits between team and sponsor are the New Orleans Pelicans, who announced on Wednesday morning a new deal to put the Zatarain’s logo on the front of their jerseys.