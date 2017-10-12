Getty Image

While Phil Jackson likely has his feet up counting his money somewhere, the dragging of the former New York Knicks president continues in the Big Apple.

First came the reports of him sleeping during draft workouts, and the general sense of chaos that he brought to the table with the Knicks. From stepping in and running practices to forced tentacle eating, there have been plenty of negative things to come out of New York with regards to Phil’s tenure.

The latest Phil Jackson report comes from a pretty credible source, though it was a bit of a throwaway point on a podcast. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recorded a podcast with ESPN Knicks beat writer Ian Begley and, naturally, the topic of Phil Jackson came up.