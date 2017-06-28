Phil Jackson’s Tenure With The Knicks Is Over

06.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Phil Jackson era for the New York Knicks has been a never-ending source of intrigue. On Wednesday, however, it appears to be coming to an end, as multiple sources indicated that the Knicks will part ways with Jackson as the team’s President of Basketball Operations late last night.

On Wednesday morning, the team made it official:

