Phil Jackson’s Tenure With The Knicks Is Over

The Phil Jackson era for the New York Knicks has been a never-ending source of intrigue. On Wednesday, however, it appears to be coming to an end, as multiple sources indicated that the Knicks will part ways with Jackson as the team’s President of Basketball Operations late last night.
On Wednesday morning, the team made it official:
I kind of wonder if getting a buyout is what Phil wanted.
He picked fights with the team’s longest tenured star and hinted at trading the future cornerstone of the team. And I’m sure there’s a part of the fanbase that still thinks they have a shot at drawing LeBron to the Big Apple, which would never happen with Phil there.