Phil Jackson’s Tenure With The Knicks Is Over

Getty Image

The Phil Jackson era for the New York Knicks has been a never-ending source of intrigue. On Wednesday, however, it appears to be coming to an end, as multiple sources indicated that the Knicks will part ways with Jackson as the team’s President of Basketball Operations late last night.

Knicks and President Phil Jackson are expected to announce that they're parting ways early Wednesday morning, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2017

Update: Knicks, Phil Jackson partnership could end as soon as Wednesday, league sources tell @TheVertical. https://t.co/kXbnS4jCiq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Good morning. The Phil Jackson era is over, according to my sources. And everyone else's. He was informed yesterday. — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) June 28, 2017

On Wednesday morning, the team made it official: