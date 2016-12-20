Getty Image

The Sixers have a problem in their frontcourt. It’s simple. They have a lot of dudes who play in the post. There aren’t enough minutes to go around. Plenty of people foresaw this issue coming at the beginning of the year, and to the shock of no one, this problem has manifested itself in a big way.

At the center of this issue are three players – Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, and Jahlil Okafor. There’s also the whole “this situation gets a little more complicated when Ben Simmons gets back” thing, but for now, let’s just look at the Sixers’ frontcourt as a mix of these three guys vying for time.

The only 100-percent-surefire-we-have-to-do-this thing for Brett Brown is to let Embiid play as much as possible. He is a center, he is the team’s best player, and every second he doesn’t spend on the floor when he’s healthy and able to play hurts the team. Essentially, every decision the Sixers make in their frontcourt should revolve around what complements Embiid the most.

That’s why when this news came down on Sunday, it seemed so strange.