The Sixers have a problem in their frontcourt. It’s simple. They have a lot of dudes who play in the post. There aren’t enough minutes to go around. Plenty of people foresaw this issue coming at the beginning of the year, and to the shock of no one, this problem has manifested itself in a big way.
At the center of this issue are three players – Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, and Jahlil Okafor. There’s also the whole “this situation gets a little more complicated when Ben Simmons gets back” thing, but for now, let’s just look at the Sixers’ frontcourt as a mix of these three guys vying for time.
The only 100-percent-surefire-we-have-to-do-this thing for Brett Brown is to let Embiid play as much as possible. He is a center, he is the team’s best player, and every second he doesn’t spend on the floor when he’s healthy and able to play hurts the team. Essentially, every decision the Sixers make in their frontcourt should revolve around what complements Embiid the most.
That’s why when this news came down on Sunday, it seemed so strange.
I’m confused about one thing: Brett Brown was an assistant under Greg Popovich, who was wildly successful using David Robinson and Tim Duncan on the court playing together. I am not sure why Embiid and Noel couldn’t thrive together. Okafor isn’t nearly as athletic and would probably best be used as a trading chip later on.
In part because the League is much different that when Robinson was playing. The Twin Towers approach worked better before pace-n-space became the thing it is today.
Bruce nailed it. Just such a different league with the top teams relying heavily on 3s. Made easier by having a stretch 4 to space the floor.
I think the author might be over-looking the role of Noel’s ongoing injury issues in this debacle. Embiid was out for a real long time with his injury issues, but so far that seems to be behind him. Noel on the other hand keeps having issues.
I think were the injury element not a part of the equation, this problem would have an answer by now.