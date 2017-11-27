The Sixers Are Reportedly Willing To Accept A Second-Round Pick For Jahlil Okafor

#Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
11.27.17

Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor is still on the Sixers, even if it doesn’t look like he’s going to play any time soon. In the last update on Okafor’s standing within the team, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said that he did not want to play Okafor in garbage time out of respect to the third-year center out of Duke.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN published a story on Okafor in the wee hours of Monday morning, which included a report about the big man’s trade value. Wojnarowski wrote that the Sixers keep lowering their asking price on Okafor to the point that they’ll now accept a second-round pick for him.

Colangelo’s asking price has steadily dropped for Okafor, from two first-round picks to a first and a solid player to where it stands now, a second-round pick, league sources said. As for the politics of giving up on the No. 3 overall pick, remember: Colangelo didn’t select Okafor over Kristaps Porzingis in the 2015 draft — his predecessor, Sam Hinkie, did.

For a team that was able to turn Michael Carter-Williams into a potential top-5 pick from the Lakers — albeit under a different general manager — the way that Okafor’s stock has plummeted is stunning, as the Sixers are happy to move a 21-year-old who was taken with the third overall pick three years ago for next to nothing. It says a lot about the market for Okafor right now, especially considering how he’ll be a free agent after this year.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJahlil OkaforPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

