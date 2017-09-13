CrossingBroad

Joel Embiid has a whole new set of threads to Process and they’re quite stunning. As the NBA and Nike rolls out its new uniform concepts, which will give some teams up to four different threads to wear every game, we’ve seen some pretty ambitious designs from different squads.

The latest throwback concept from the Charlotte Hornets, for example, gives them a chance to dive deep into their franchise history and bring back a pinstriped teal design similar to the one the team wore for nearly a decade. But some of the most interesting looks to have come from the refresh are modeled on throwback themes but bring very fresh looks to the table.

That’s the case with the vibrant new Philadelphia 76ers uniforms that were leaked by Philly sports blog Crossing Broad on Wednesday. The red threads are a great mix of throwback typeface with a modern approach that really pops on Nike’s new uniform template.