Philadelphia shoe shop UBIQ is dropping a new collaboration with Diadora to pay homage to the city with a cheesesteak inspired “Whiz Wit” N.9000 design, which will release on Jan. 28.

The shoe features a suede and leather upper, with coloring to represent the hoagie roll, meat and yellow cheese whiz that make up a traditional Philly cheesesteak. The insole features a cheesesteak wrapper design, with the UBIQ branding of “The World Over, Est. 2002, Family Owned & Operated Since 2002.”

The shoes are also inscribed with “Wit” and “Witout” where the normal branding for “Diadora” and “N.9000” would go, as an added bit of Philadelphia flair to pay tribute to the way one orders their cheesesteak (with or without whiz).