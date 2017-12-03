The Suns Had The Most Pitiful Defensive Possession Of The Season

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns are not off to a great start to the 2017-18 season. They fired their coach, traded away one of their best players, and just generally look like a bad basketball team.

Bad basketball has many forms, but the worst form —a lazy bad team — is easily exposed by a certified good team, which the Boston Celtics are. The two teams played on Saturday night, and while Boston only escaped with a 116-111 win, the game did give us a hilariously terrible sequence between the two that showed just how uninterested the Suns are in playing defense.

As Twitter star Steve Noah astutely pointed out, the Suns as a team looked completely gassed to the point where no one even pretended to play defense for a bit.