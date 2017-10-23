One Of The Fired Phoenix Suns Coaches Roasted The Organization On Instagram

#NBA Tipoff
Sports Writer
10.23.17

The Phoenix Suns have managed to become the NBA’s biggest story for all the wrong reasons. The wave of negativity started on Saturday night when rookie wing Josh Jackson appeared to pull the trigger of his finger gun toward the stands before yelling “f*** you” at someone. From there, Eric Bledsoe may or may not have tweeted out his trade request, and the team fired Earl Watson and most of his coaching staff. The Suns have only played three games, and we’re already here.

Details behind all of this nonsense are slowly pouring out, but it appears as though Bledsoe’s career with the Phoenix Suns is over. They are actively trying to trade him, and we’ve got a running roundup of all those rumors here.

Former NBA center Mehmet Okur was one of the Suns assistant coaches that were fired with Watson. Okur had been working as a player development coach in Phoenix since 2016.

