The ongoing saga of Kristaps Porzingis in New York has been so fascinating to watch. While the New York Knicks don’t seem like they’re in any rush to trade their 21-year-old star, Phil Jackson has openly expressed that Porzingis is on the market if the price is right because he missed an exit interview at the end of the 2017 season.

One of the teams that has been rumored to be in on the Porzingis sweepstakes have been the Phoenix Suns. While there haven’t been any specifics, Phoenix is one of the teams that boasts a high pick in this year’s draft and a collection of young, talented players. Both of these are things that New York reportedly wants in return for Porzingis.

Thanks to Ian Begley of ESPN, we now know that Phoenix has made an offer to New York. In an update that provides news on the Suns and the Boston Celtics, Begley let us know the bounty of young assets in Phoenix’s proposed deal.