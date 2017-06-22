The Suns Proposed Offer For Kristaps Porzingis Is Out, And It Features A Ton Of Young Assets

06.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The ongoing saga of Kristaps Porzingis in New York has been so fascinating to watch. While the New York Knicks don’t seem like they’re in any rush to trade their 21-year-old star, Phil Jackson has openly expressed that Porzingis is on the market if the price is right because he missed an exit interview at the end of the 2017 season.

One of the teams that has been rumored to be in on the Porzingis sweepstakes have been the Phoenix Suns. While there haven’t been any specifics, Phoenix is one of the teams that boasts a high pick in this year’s draft and a collection of young, talented players. Both of these are things that New York reportedly wants in return for Porzingis.

Thanks to Ian Begley of ESPN, we now know that Phoenix has made an offer to New York. In an update that provides news on the Suns and the Boston Celtics, Begley let us know the bounty of young assets in Phoenix’s proposed deal.

Around The Web

TAGSKristaps PorzingisNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSONPHOENIX SUNS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 5 hours ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 3 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP