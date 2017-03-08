The Best Front Courts In NBA History

The Suns’ Gorilla Mascot Nearly Interrupted A Game By Sliding Head-First Onto The Court

03.08.17

There is a video which asks viewers to count the number of times a team in one shirt passes around a basketball. At the end, you give the answer, and the voice over tries to trick you by asking if you noticed the dancing gorilla that waltzed on through the background. When the video is played back, you either watch a replay of what you just saw or just noticed for the first time that there was a dancing gorilla while everything was happening and you just missed it.

Depending on the video, it is sometimes kind of hard to tell. Other times, it is really obvious. When this happened during Tuesday’s Phoenix Suns game, it was extremely obvious.

Something flew onto the court, which led to The Gorilla sliding head-first into the paint while the ball was at the end of the court he was on. It was insane, mostly because from that angle, you can’t tell what the heck he was doing.

