Getty Image

The Nikola Mirotic saga in Chicago is taking what could perhaps be its last turn as the NBA’s trade deadline grows near. While the season started off with a fight and has grown into a bit of a feel-good story with Mirotic seeming to get along with and even possibly enjoy Bobby Portis’ presence on the court, it has always been likely Mirotic gets traded as Chicago’s rebuild continues.

On Monday the Utah Jazz emerged as a rumored trade destination for the Bulls big, and on Tuesday another team cropped up in the rumor mill. That’s enough to turn this into a veritable trade sweepstakes, which is good news for Chicago, who would love to make the best out of what was an odd situation to start the season.

The latest team to give Chicago something to think about are the Detroit Pistons, who Marc Stein of the New York Times reported are in definitely interested in Mirotic, who still wants out of Chicago.