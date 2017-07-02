P.J. Tucker Potentially Turned Down More Money From Toronto To Join Chris Paul And The Rockets

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.02.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

P.J. Tucker inked a long-term deal late on Saturday night to join the Rockets as they continue to load up in an effort to become the top contender to the Warriors in the Western Conference. Tucker’s deal, which is reported as four years, $32 million by Shams Charania of The Vertical and others, slots into the mid-level exception for Houston.

Tucker’s departure is a big blow to the Raptors, whose best bet this offseason was to try and bring back Tucker along with Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka in order to maintain their position in the top half of the East. Now, their depth will take a hit due to Tucker’s departure although they continue to be the favorites to retain Lowry and Ibaka.

