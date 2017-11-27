Getty Image

In celebration of Phil Knight’s 80th birthday, 16 Nike-sponsored college basketball teams traveled to Portland to play in a college basketball tournament that was broadcast on ESPN throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

The tournament featured the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Florida. It felt like a mini-NCAA Tournament in November, as fans from all over brought their Thanksgiving fever to the hardwood. Instead of the traditional football viewing, hoops fans witnessed a fast paced, high octane show with the best college basketball teams in the country.

With 391 tournament appearances, 89 Final Four berths, and 23 national championships between the schools, there was an abundance of brand recognition and an incredibly deep talent pool.