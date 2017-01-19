Getty Image

Hello, friends! The ‘it me’ podcast is back this week as we turn our attention away from college football and to the NBA. With the college football season all wrapped up, we can focus on important things like the wonderment that is Joel Embiid.

This week we brought in the incomparable Tom Haberstroh of ESPN, because no one can so seamlessly transition between a discussion of Wake Forest football and quality NBA analysis like Tom. He’s wonderful, and we had a blast talking with him about a little bit of everything.

We discussed:

Wake Forest football

Lawn care

Charlotte having really confusing streets

The Atlanta Hawks mess and how the Hawks are the punting from the 40 of basketball

The Clippers dealing with Chris Paul’s injury

Should the Clippers trade Blake Griffin

The legend of Joel Embiid

The life and times of Michael Beasley

And much, much more!

As always, comments and tweets are welcome. Subscribe to us on iTunes, too! You can find Robby at (@rkalland) and Martin at (@martinrickman). Tom is at (@tomhaberstroh). Sports are great and so are friends, but sports are always better with friends.

Special thanks to the band Annabel for our intro and outro music. They’re really good. You should buy their music at their website or perhaps see them play a show some time.